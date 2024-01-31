Preity Zinta was a leading lady of all the four Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, and Saif

Naina to Shalini: Birthday girl Preity Zinta's most memorable characters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Jan 31, 202404:10 am

What's the story Bollywood's bubbly actor Preity Zinta was one of the leading actors of the late '90s and early 2000s. Zinta made her Hindi industry debut with Dil Se.. Even though her role as Preeti Nair was about 20 minutes in length, she left a lasting impact on the industry. On her 49th birthday on Wednesday, we look back at some of her most loved characters.

#1

Preeti in 'Soldier' (1998)

Although Dil Se.. was Zinta's debut movie, it was Soldier which was offered to her first but was released a few months after Mani Ratnam's directorial. Starring opposite Bobby Deol, Zinta is fondly remembered for playing Preeti Singh. Interestingly, while many think her actual real name is Preetam Singh Zinta (which she later busted), the name was lovingly given to her by Deol.

#2

Shalini in 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001)

Who doesn't remember the chemistry she shared with Aamir Khan in the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai? She plays Rohit (Ayub Khan)'s fiance but eventually calls off her wedding with him by accepting her love for Akash (Khan). One of the iconic songs featuring Khan and Zinta is Jaane Kyun sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

#3

Nisha in 'Koi… Mil Gaya' (2003)

Hrithik Roshan and Zinta paired up for the first time for the 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya directed by Rakesh Roshan. Also starring Rekha in a pivotal role, Zinta was seen as Nisha who first befriends Rohan Mehra (Roshan) and then eventually falls in love with him. To date, the leading pair's fun and loving chemistry is cherished by fans.

#4

Naina in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (2003)

When talking about Zinta's memorable roles, the first name that pops into one's mind is that of Naina Catherine Kapur from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Zinta was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in this romantic drama. Her chemistry with both the Khan actors was loved by the audience, especially with SRK.

#5

Romila in 'Lakshya' (2004)

In this Farhan Akhtar directorial, Zinta was cast for Romila Dutta's role, a journalist, and Karan Sheirgill (played by Roshan)'s love interest. Zinta's character goes to the border to cover the war and is said to be inspired by journalist Barkha Dutt, who reported on the Kargil war from the ground. The actor received immense love for her character.

