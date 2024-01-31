Check out web shows that are set to release on OTT in February

What's the story February is here and so are new web shows that are gearing up for a release on various OTT platforms. Starting from romantic dramas to thrillers, there is a piece of something for viewers of different genres ready for release. Here are some of the many shows that you should be looking forward to watching in February; check out.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, it stars Glover and Maya Erskine. It revolves around two strangers, John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) who begin to work for a spy agency. As a part of their job, they're asked to pretend to be a married couple while solving risky missions every week. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: February 2

'Orion and the Dark'

If you love animation then Orion and the Dark must be on your list. Directed by Sean Charmatz, Paul Walter, Jacom Trembley, and others feature as voice artists. It's a story about a young boy whose biggest fear is darkness. Things take a turn for him when he's made to face his worst fear. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: February 2

'Let's Talk About CHU'

Director Remii Huang's series Let's Talk About CHU is about a young girl working as a wax technician while also parallelly running a vlog on sex education. Her belief in the "Only sex, no love" concept is challenged with time, leading her to figure out if she's meant for romantic relationships or not. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: February 2

'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

The teaser of Avatar: The Last Airbender was dropped on social media recently, showing glimpses of what new is coming into Aang's life and also showing the Monk Gyatso. Aang is ready to rescue the world from Fire Nation in this upcoming series. The teaser promises adventure, action, and a thrilling saga. Where to watch: Netflix Date of Release: February 22

'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'

Those who love watching true crime docu-series should look forward to The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. It brings out the story of Indrani Mukerjea who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora. The docu-series will have accounts of Mukerjea's other children along with journalists and lawyers shedding light on the infamous 2015 case. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: February 23