'Killer Soup' to 'Cheran's Journey': Fresh releases on OTT

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Jan 12, 202402:10 am

Looking at new titles set for OTT release this weekend

This coming weekend, various OTT platforms are set to treat audiences with new content. From action-adventures to crime thrillers, and more, the viewers have a variety of options in different genres to watch from. If you're ditching outdoor plans this weekend, we bring you some of the many releases that you can watch from the comforts of your home; check out.

'Echo'

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Charlie Cox, and Devery Jacobs, among others, Echo is an action-adventure miniseries created by Marion Dayre. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Echo is a spin-off of the 2021 series Hawkeye. It's the 12th series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Wednesday

'Killer Soup'

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and others, Killer Soup is a black comedy crime thriller. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series is set in Tamil Nadu. It follows the story of a well-off couple Prabhu and Swathi Shetty, Swathi's illicit love interest Umesh Pillai, and a series of murders. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Thursday

'Cheran's Journey'

Cheran's Journey is a story about five candidates who apply for the same job. Coming from different walks of life, the candidates seek to get the job for their respective reasons. Produced, written, and directed by Cheran, it features Prasanna, Kalaiyarasan, Aari Arujunan, Divya Bharathi, Kashyap Barbhaya, R Sarath Kumar, and others. Where to watch: Sony LIV Date of release: Friday

'The Legend of Hanuman' S03

The makers of The Legend of Hanuman are back with the third season of the animated series, created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal. The series will explore the relationship between Lord Ram (voiced by Sanket Mhatre) and his most beloved devotee Lord Hanuman (voiced by Da Man). Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Friday

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is set for its OTT premiere, after registering a successful run at the theaters. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Di Nero, Lily Gladstone, and others, the film is a western crime thriller. Gladstone recently won a Golden Globes Award for her performance in the movie. Where to watch: Apple TV+ Date of release: Friday