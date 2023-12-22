'American Symphony' to 'Beckham': Best Netflix documentaries of 2023

Must-watch Netflix documentaries of 2023

When we discuss about best documentaries of the year, Netflix instantly springs to our mind. This year, too, it has shone like a beacon with projects boasting unparalleled storytelling. Let us delve into the best Netflix documentaries of 2023, a curated selection that exemplifies the streaming giant's commitment to delivering groundbreaking, informative, and emotionally resonant content that transcends the boundaries of traditional filmmaking.

'Pamela, A Love Story'

Pamela, A Love Story unravels the enigmatic life of Canadian-American actor and model Pamela Anderson, navigating through her rise to fame, tumultuous relationships, and the relentless scrutiny of the public eye. It delves beyond the headlines, offering an intimate portrait of the iconic figure exploring the complexities of love, fame, and resilience. It unveils the woman behind the glamour—a captivating and often misunderstood persona.

'Beckham'

Beckham delves into the extraordinary life of football legend David Beckham. This documentary unveils the highs and lows of his illustrious career, from his early days at Manchester United to global superstardom. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and personal reflections, the documentary captures the essence of Beckham's journey, celebrating his inimitable impact on sport, fashion, and pop culture world.

'Bill Russell: Legend'

Bill Russell: Legend captures the extraordinary life and legacy of NBA superstar and civil rights icon Bill Russell. He won two consecutive NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, and 11 championship titles in his 13-year-long career as a Boston Celtic! Impressive, isn't it? The documentary includes the final interview with the legendary basketball player before he passed away in 2022.

'American Symphony'

American Symphony is "an intimate portrait of two artists at a crossroads and a meditation on art, love, and the creative process," per Netflix. It chronicles a life-altering year (2022) in musician Jon Batiste's life when he was rising in his career with 11 Grammy nominations and beginning to create an original symphony but learned that his wife and author Suleika Jaouad's cancer returned.

'Break Point'

The docuseries Break Point centers on some of the most "exciting and talented" tennis players globally as they compete at all four Grand Slams. Created by the makers of the popular documentary F1: Drive to Survive, the docuseries, as described by Netflix, offers "an emotional, personal perspective of the players' lives and journeys — wins, losses, and every serve in between."