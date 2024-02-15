'Dunki' is streaming now on Netflix

What's the story Superstar Shah Rukh Khan experienced a helluva year in 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters. The last release, dramedy Dunki was the cherry on the cake as it raked in over Rs. 450 crore globally. Now, after its theatrical stint, the movie has arrived on OTT for another shelf life. In a new promo, Khan revealed the process of Dunki's OTT release.

Streaming and casting details of the film

In the quirky promo video, Khan uses his effervescent charm to reveal that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is streaming now on Netflix in 190 countries around the world. The ensemble cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner and Jio Studios.

