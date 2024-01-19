'Indian Police Force,' 'The Marvels': Here's your OTT watchlist

'Indian Police Force,' 'The Marvels': Here's your OTT watchlist

By Namrata Ganguly Jan 19, 2024

OTT weekend watchlist for January third weekend in 2024

Yet another weekend is knocking at the door and with the holiday season's end, are you wondering how to spend the weekend lazying around at home? The OTT platforms have got your back. From superhero movies to Sidharth Malhotra's digital debut, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinema, and Hulu have brought several exciting shows and movies for you to binge-watch.

'Death and Other Details' (Hulu- January 16)

Created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, Death and Other Details is a locked-room murder mystery series that follows a woman who ends up being the prime suspect in a murder on a luxurious cruise. As she ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time, she has to team up with a detective she detests the most to prove her innocence.

'The Marvels' (Disney+ Hotstar- January 17)

Based on Marvel Comics, The Marvels is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel and a continuation of the storyline of the Marvel miniseries Ms. Marvel. Directed by Nia DaCosta, it explores what happened after Carol Danvers's (Brie Larson) actions destroyed the Supreme Intelligence and sparked a bloody civil war inside the Kree empire. The film had a theatrical release in November 2023.

'A Shop for Killers' (Disney+ Hotstar- January 18)

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, the new South Korean drama series A Shop for Killers is adapted from Kang Ji-young's novel The Killer's Shopping Mall. The show follows a young girl who becomes the target of skilled killers following the unexpected death of her uncle. She has to now decode the dark secrets left behind by her uncle.

'Blue Beetle' (JioCinema- January 19)

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the DC superhero film Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as the titular character aka Jaime Reyes. The film follows Reyes, a fresh college graduate, who gets superpowers from an armor, after the Scarab, a powerful ancient extraterrestrial relic, chooses him as its symbiotic host. It had its theatrical release in August 2023 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

'Indian Police Force' (Amazon Prime Video- January 19)

One of the most-awaited web series of the year is Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi starrer web series Indian Police Force. Created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the cop drama series marks Shetty and Malhotra's digital debut. An extension of Shetty's Cop Universe, the show delves into the fearless and challenging lives of Indian police officers.