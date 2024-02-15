'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' takes flight on Valentine's Day

By Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Hrithik Roshan is the epitome of charm and charisma. The actor has been aging like fine wine and his recently released actioner Fighter is a testament to the same. The film has been a money spinner at the box office for three weeks now. On Valentine's Day, the film saw a slight rise in collections, and makers will aim to hold the momentum.

Breaching the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 200.9 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.

