What's special about Naomi Campbell's clothing line with Boss

Feb 15, 2024

What's the story English supermodel Naomi Campbell has teamed up with German fashion conglomerate Hugo Boss to create a specially designed 40-piece clothing line. What's special, you ask? The line is born out of Campbell's well-known germaphobia and boasts "antibacterial finishes." The collection—inspired by Campbell's "fast-paced" and "always on the move lifestyle"—offers stylish suits and comfortable sweatpants with prices ranging from £60 (about Rs. 5,340) and going up to £745 (about Rs. 66, 318).

Germaphobia

But first, what does germaphobia mean?

Healthline says, "Germaphobia (also sometimes spelled germophobia) is the fear of germs. In this case, 'germs' refers broadly to any microorganism that causes disease—for instance, bacteria, viruses, or parasites." "The emotional and psychological symptoms of germaphobia include intense terror or fear of germ anxiety, worries, or nervousness related to exposure to germs, thoughts of germ exposure resulting in illnesses or other negative consequences, and thoughts of being overcome with fear in situations when germs are present."

Special pieces

The line has practical pieces curated for commuters

Aimed at busy commuters seeking functional attire, Campbell's debut collection features double-breasted jackets and matching pants crafted from stretchy, wrinkle-resistant wool. The line comprises form-fitting black leggings and coordinating long-sleeve tops, motivated by Campbell's travel-friendly compression wear, which she believes boosts circulation and "prevents blood clots." Additionally, the blazer and waistcoat pockets are lined with a unique fabric that blocks electromagnetic frequencies to protect against contactless card fraud.

Other products

Prints with 'proven anti-stress properties' launched

The carefully curated collection also offers a two-piece loungewear set, consisting of a funnel-neck hoodie and relaxed track pants adorned with a purple or ivory leopard-print design. Per Campbell, the print has "proven anti-stress properties, promoting a sense of zen and balance." Campbell's face is also imprinted on T-shirts and hoodies. To recall, she was named a Boss ambassador in 2022 and this collection, as a co-creator, has allowed her to "explore a whole new facet of [her] art."

Campbell's opinion

'Collection is designed to empower women'

Speaking about the venture, Campbell said, "This collection is designed to empower women to embrace every moment with style and grace. It's about creating fashion that complements her dynamic lifestyle, making her feel like she can take on the world, one stylish step at a time." "Everyone knows I'm a bit of a germaphobe, so of course we've added antibacterial properties to ensure freshness and cleanliness."

Her germaphobia

Instances of Campbell's fear of germs

Campbell's germaphobia has often made it to the headlines. For instance, in 2019, when she was flying to Dubai, a video of her wearing latex gloves and determinedly cleaning her business class seat went viral. Then, in 2020, she made heads turn when she was spotted at the airport wearing a hazmat suit and a Burberry scarf. For the unversed, a hazmat suit is personal protective equipment that protects the body against a variety of hazardous substances.