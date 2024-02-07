'The Kerala Story' to premiere on OTT on February 16

Finally! Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story' OTT release date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 12:27 pm Feb 07, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was a game-changer in Bollywood in 2023 as it emerged to become a blockbuster solely depending on word of mouth. Now, the critically unacclaimed film is set to premiere on OTT platform ZEE5 on February 16. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie follows the gripping tale of three girls manipulated into converting to another religion by their roommate.

Next Article

OTT release

Cast, plotline, and controversy surrounding the film

The film centers around Shalini (Sharma), Nimah (Yogita Bihani), and Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani), who are influenced by their roommate, Asifa (Sonia Balani), to change their faith. The Kerala Story sheds light on the shocking events that transpired between 2018-19 when a terrorist group swayed numerous Kerala youths. The film's trailer sparked backlash for claiming that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, leading West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to call it a "distorted story" and ban it in West Bengal.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post