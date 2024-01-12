'Cheran's Journey' review: Skip this predictable tale

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:34 pm Jan 12, 202405:34 pm

'Cheran's Journey' marks the OTT debut for acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Cheran

Tamil filmmaker Cheran is a multiple National Films Award winner, known for films like Autograph. His latest release is the Tamil web series, Cheran's Journey, which premiered on SonyLIV on Friday. This eight-part Tamil Original Series is a predictable story that revolves around five job aspirants, competing for the offer letter. Despite a strong cast, the series offers nothing that you haven't seen before.

One job, five candidates - who will bag this opportunity?

Ashok is set to search for the best candidate for his automobile company. Ameer Sultan, Divya Bharathi, Raghav, Nitesh, and Pranav have applied for the same post. Each one coming from a different background, has an emotional backstory. While they're all capable and equally ambitious, Ashok has to pick only one candidate for the opening. Who will get the job?

Relevant social themes fail to make an impact

All the five key characters of Cheran's Journey have a social story to tell that could have been the selling point; unfortunately, it doesn't get explored well. It does hit you on some occasions, but feels like the writers were in a hurry to serve an uncooked platter. The narrative is predictable from the beginning, while the dialogues aren't impactful either.

Kalaiyarasan shines as Ameer Sultan

The series' strength lies in its casting. Actor-politician Sarath Kumar is suitable in Ashok's character, the company owner. However, he was a lot better in Por Thozhil. The other leading actors Kalaiyarasan, Latha, Prasanna, Kashyap Barbhaya, and Aari Arjunan are convincing, too, in showing their respective characters' emotional turmoil and ambitions with conviction. Among everyone, it's Kalaiyarasan's act you'll love watching the most.

A half-baked tale that could have been a treat

It is better to skip this series instead of watching it. Cheran must be appreciated for bringing relevant social issues such as those of minorities and immigrants to the surface, but in order to show it all, he failed to give sufficient space. Not only is the story predictable, but also preachy, making it a rather dull watch. Verdict: 2.5 stars out of 5.