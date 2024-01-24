'Shaitaan' first-look poster: Ajay-Jyotika seem perplexed amid Madhavan's evil smile
The upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan has fans buzzing with excitement and now the makers have unveiled the first-look poster. It features stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Directed by Vikas Bahl, this film marks Jyotika's much-awaited return to Bollywood and introduces young actor Janki Bodiwala to Bollywood. The makers also unveiled the teaser release date.
More about 'Shaitaan'
With the gripping poster, the makers revealed that the much-awaited teaser will drop on Thursday. The poster features the trio in their intense avatars. Madhavan's menacing smile adds dynamic tension to the poster. Shaitaan is a collaboration between Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn FFilms, and Panorama Studios International, with producers Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak at the helm.