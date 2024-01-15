India-Maldives row: Film body urges filmmakers to boycott Maldives

India-Maldives row: Film body urges filmmakers to boycott Maldives

By Isha Sharma 02:14 pm Jan 15, 2024

AICWA has asked filmmakers to not shoot in Maldives

Amid the ongoing political diplomatic crisis between India and Maldives, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Indian filmmakers to halt movie shoots there. In a video, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal said, "I appeal to the Indian film industry to not shoot movies in the Maldives and no one should go to Maldives for their holidays." His request comes after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) made a similar appeal about a week ago.

This is what Shyamlal said in his statement

He said in the video, "Some days ago, some Maldives ministers had used wrong words against our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...After this, a trend of boycotting Maldives was started in India...I appeal to the Indian film industry to not shoot (films) in Maldives & no one should go to Maldives for their holidays..." "Whoever goes against the country, we will go against them. We can endure anything and everything but not something that goes against our country."

FWICE had made a similar statement

On January 10, FWICE had also asked the film industry to "boycott Maldives." Its statement said, "In view of the growing row between India and Maldives over the derogatory statement issued by three ministers of Maldives, the FWICE—which is the oldest and largest Federal body of the workers, technicians and artists working in the media and entertainment industry—strongly condemns the most irresponsible and ridiculous remarks of the ministers of Maldives passed on globally respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

How did the controversy begin?

The ongoing, large-scale diplomatic dispute erupted over offensive social media posts by three Maldivian ministers targeting the Indian Prime Minister. The controversy started with now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna calling PM Modi a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel﻿" after he posted pictures of his visit to Lakshadweep. Following the ministers' remarks, the Maldivian tourism industry saw a surge in cancellations of reservations made by Indians and several social media users shared images of their canceled hotel/flight bookings.

Recent: Maldives wants Indian troops out of the country

Shyamlal's request comes at a time when Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has set a March 15 deadline for India to remove its military personnel from the nation. "Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Muizzu and that of this administration," said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President's Office. Earlier, Muizzu stated that just because his country is small, it "doesn't give" anyone the "license to bully [them]."

Earlier, several Bollywood artists urged fans to visit Lakshadweep instead

Once the controversy caught fire, several artists demonstrated their support for PM Modi. Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors, but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate?" His Garam Masala co-star John Abraham chimed in, "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of Atithi Devo Bhava and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go."