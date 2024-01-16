NewsBytes Exclusive: Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' ready for Lucknow schedule

NewsBytes Exclusive: Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' ready for Lucknow schedule

By Aikantik Bag 02:24 pm Jan 16, 2024

'Raid 2' is slated for November 15 release

In the era of franchises and cinematic universes, superstar Ajay Devgn is set to revamp his successful Raid franchise for a second installment, titled Raid 2. The movie will be helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. As the thriller is currently in production stage and gearing up for a November 15 release, a little birdie spilled some exclusive beans to NewsBytes.

Makers aim to wrap up shooting by April

The source revealed that the makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the project in Mumbai which took place for 15 days. Speaking about the upcoming schedules, the source stated, "The second schedule starts in Lucknow in February and it will be then shot in Rajasthan and Delhi. The principal photography is slated to be wrapped up by April."

Cast and crew of the film

The upcoming film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, Raid 2 is a Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presentation as well as a Panorama Studios Production. Separately, Devgn is set to reprise his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, slated for an August 15 release.