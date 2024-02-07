Ahaan Panday's debut film to go on floors in 2024

Ahaan Panday to debut in Mohit Suri's next with YRF

By Aikantik Bag

What's the story For a long time now, reports have been rife that Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra is set to launch Ahaan Panday. Now, a Pinkvilla report is suggesting that the production house has signed director Mohit Suri to helm this upcoming launchpad. Slated to start production in 2024, this movie will be a young romantic drama.

Preparation

Panday undergoing rigorous preparation for the role

Insiders revealed that Chunky Panday's nephew joined YRF Talent five years ago and has been honing his skills under Chopra's personal guidance. A source close to the development shared, "Mohit wants to present Ahaan as the ultimate romantic hero, and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part. Mohit was looking for a fresh face with charisma for the big screen and is eager to tap into Ahaan's potential."

Collaboration

YRF's maiden collaboration with Suri and CEO Akshaye Widhani

The details of the other cast members and female lead are kept under wraps. This yet-to-be-titled romantic flick marks YRF's first creative partnership with Suri, who is known for his hit romantic movies like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. The project also serves as the maiden production venture for YRF's CEO, Akshaye Widhani.