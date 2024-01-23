Indian actors who played negative roles in Hollywood movies

Not just pan-India, several Indian actors have gone international over the last few years and earned a global reputation. And some of them have broken stereotypes with compelling negative roles. These performers transcended borders, embracing antagonist roles in Hollywood films. With the below-listed titles, witness these Indian actors captivate global audiences with their ability to bring depth and authenticity to characters of darker shades.

Alia Bhatt in 'Heart of Stone'

In Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, she plays the role of a mysterious hacker named Keya Dhawan. Dhawan is out to steal the "Heart", a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence device for a global spy network named Charter in the film. Directed by Tom Harper, the Netflix spy action thriller film also starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Dhanush in 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush plays the role of Avik San aka Lone Wolf, a Tamil mercenary, in Anthony and Joe Russo's action thriller film The Gray Man. Based on Mark Greaney's namesake novel, the film revolves around CIA operative "Sierra Six" (Ryan Gosling), who after learning of dishonest facts about his superior, is on the run from mercenary and psychotic former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans).

Ali Fazal in 'Death on the Nile'

An adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel and a sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express, the murder mystery thriller film Death on the Nile follows a murder that takes place on a cruise ship. It stars Gadot in the role of a rich heiress named Linnet "Linny" Ridgeway-Doyle and Ali Fazal as her cousin.

Randeep Hooda in 'Extraction'

In the 2020 action thriller Extraction, Randeep Hooda played the role of Saju, a former Special Forces operative. His character becomes entangled in a dangerous mission led by Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake as the story unfolds in the chaotic underworld of crime and extraction missions. Sam Hargrave's action-packed film is a high-octane thrill ride set against the gritty backdrop of Bangladesh and India.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Baywatch'

Priyanka Chopra portrayed the antagonist, Victoria Leeds, in Seth Gordon's action comedy film Baywatch. As a powerful and scheming businesswoman, Leeds engages in criminal activities to control the beachfront property. Based on Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J Bonann's television series, the film revolves around a lifeguard team led by Mitch Buchannon, Dwayne Johnson, and Zac Efron.