Closer look at the rising K-pop group, TWS

TWS—HYBE, and PLEDIS Entertainment's new K-pop boy band—has stormed the music scene with their debut mini-album Sparkling Blue. Released on Monday, Hanteo Chart reported that the album sold a whopping 2.06 lakh copies, earning the title of "daily best-selling physical album." TWS has been dubbed "the most eagerly awaited artists of the year." From members to its group theme, here's everything you need to know about TWS.

Why does this story matter?

TWS, pronounced "Two-Us," stands for "TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US," signifying the group's dedication to staying connected with their fans around the clock. Comprising six members, Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, the group aims to be "a guiding friend that illuminates the brightness of everyday life" through their music. Notably, TWS is PLEDIS Entertainment's first boy band debut since SEVENTEEN's launch nine years ago in 2015.

'Sparkling Blue' tracks have been dominating Melon's 'Hot 100' chart

For their debut mini-album, the boys delivered five tracks: Plot Twist, Unplugged Boy, First Hooky, BFF, and OH Mymy: 7s. These tracks embody the spirit of "Boyhood Pop," capturing everyday emotions and experiences of the youth. In a remarkable feat, all tracks entered the Melon's Hot 100 chart (South Korea's music chart) within just an hour of its release. The title track Plot Twist climbed to 26th place and has been holding strong.

TWS's international success on iTunes charts

The buzz surrounding TWS extends beyond domestic charts, with Sparkling Blue making waves on international platforms. On Monday, the album secured a spot on iTunes's Top Album chart in 11 countries and regions, including top spots in Thailand and India. It also gained traction in Japan, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Turkey. Plot Twist charted on iTunes's Top Song chart in six countries, while Unplugged Boy made its mark in three countries.

Before debut, TWS was under fire for allegedly plagiarizing logo

Way before its debut, TWS encountered controversy when watch company TWMStrap accused the group of plagiarizing its logo. They mentioned their plan to file a legal complaint against the agency on January 3. The company reported receiving blackmail messages from ghost users and intended to include screenshots when filing a complaint. Pledis Entertainment responded, stating it was "confirming with its logo production company" about the allegation. No update has come since.