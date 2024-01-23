Academy Awards 2024: 'Poor Things,' 'Oppenheimer' lead nominations

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 07:46 pm Jan 23, 202407:46 pm

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10

The Academy Awards on Tuesday announced the final set of nominations ahead of its ceremony scheduled to take place on March 10. Actors Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz revealed the nominees under all 23 categories. This year, the maximum nominations were bagged by Oppenheimer (13) and Poor Things (11), respectively. Here's the list of nominees in the leading categories.

Nominations under the Best Film category

The Academy changed its rules a few years ago after which a total of 10 films are now eligible for nomination in the category. Under this category Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Killers of the Flower Moon are in the race. These titles are also competing against Poor Things, The Holdovers, Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest, American Fiction, and Past Lives.

Best Actor and Actress categories

The Best Actor category will witness a major competition as Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), have been nominated. Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Annette Bening (Nyad), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), and Carey Mulligan (Maestro), are competing in the Best Actress category.

The race for the supporting stars

As far as the Best Supporting Actress category is concerned, Da'Vine Joy Randolph along with Danielle Brooks, Emily Blunt, Jodie Foster, and America Ferrera have bagged the nominations and are in the race to win the title. In the male actors' category, Robert Downey Jr. will be competing against Ryan Gosling, Sterling K Brown, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert De Niro.

Directors who made it; cinematography nominees

Killers of the Flower Moon's director Martin Scorsese, and Anatomy of a Fall's director Justine Triet have been nominated under the Best Director category alongside Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer, Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. El Conde, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things have won nominations for cinematography.

Original Song nominees

Last year, Best Original Song was won by Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. This year, those eyeing a win in this category include Barbie'sWhat Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish) and I'm Just Ken (Ryan Gosling). The nominations also include It Never Went Away (Jon Batiste) and Whazhazhe (Robbie Robertson), apart from The Fire Inside from the movie Flamin' Hot.

Nominations for the writers

The writers have been nominated under two categories, namely: Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay. Among these, the top five films include American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest which have been nominated under Adapted Screenplay. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, and Past Lives have bagged nominations for Original Screenplay.