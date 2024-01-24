Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' experiences slight growth
Biopics have proven to be a lucrative formula for filmmakers in India and over the years we have seen a plethora of biopics. In 2024, Bollywood delivered the first biopic titled Main Atal Hoon based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The highly anticipated film experienced a lukewarm opening weekend and is currently slow and stable.
Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ravi Jadhav directorial earned Rs. 75 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.1 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and Pankaj Tripathi's performance has been praised by all. The cast includes Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Payal Nair, and Rajesh Khatri, among others.