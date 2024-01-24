#1

Timeless tracklist of 'Karz' (1980)

The director-music composer duo first collaborated in 1979's Gautam Govinda, but it was Ghai's Karz (1980) that left an indelible mark. A reincarnation story—Karz stood out with its revolutionary music. The lead character Monty (Rishi Kapoor) is a musician, and the film's success hinged on creating music that resonated with his journey. The film featured hits like Ek Haseena Thi and Om Shanti Om.

Remember the signature flute element of 'Hero'?

The trio struck gold again with Hero (1983), which also marked the debut of Jackie Shroff. The iconic flute music—a signature element of the film—was rehashed for Tiger Shroff's debut film Heropanti (2014), showcasing the timeless impact. The smash hit album featured Lambi Judai, where Ghai secured Pakistani singer Reshma to sing, and the popular love anthem Pyar Karne Vale Kabhi Darte Nahi.

Unfading effects of songs from 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Saudagar'

In films like Ram Lakhan (1989) and Saudagar (1991), the team continued their success streak. Anil Kapoor's dance moves on My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan remain the anthem of every party. Meanwhile, Saudagar's Imli Ka Boota maintains its timeless appeal through years of Antakshari. Additionally, Karma's (1986) Ae Watan Tere Liye stands as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved patriotic songs.

'Khal Nayak' marked the last collaboration of the dream team

Khal Nayak (1993) marked a milestone in many aspects! The film earned acclaim for Sanjay Dutt's exceptional performance, even amid his personal turmoil. However, the song Choli Ke Peeche—featuring Madhuri Dixit—encountered criticism. Certainly, the enchanting music, complemented by maestro Saroj Khan's choreography and Dixit's priceless expressions, elevated it far beyond any accusations of vulgarity. This film marked the last collaboration between Ghai and Laxmikant-Pyarelal.