Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit in Dubai

SRK opens up about wanting to play 'James Bond' villain

By Aikantik Bag 02:32 pm Feb 14, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as the biggest movie star in the world. Recently, at the World Government Summit, the actor had a candid conversation with journalist Richard Quest where he opened up about turning down the role in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire and his absence from Hollywood projects. Khan also expressed his wish to don a villain's role in a James Bond film.

Next Article

Excitement

SRK received no substantial offers from Hollywood

Speaking about Hollywood ventures, Khan mentioned, "Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work." He emphasized the need to cater to his existing fan base instead of stretching himself too thin.

Reason

Reasoning behind dropping 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Explaining his decision to pass on Slumdog Millionaire, Khan stated, "I was doing Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Indian version) on television, but I just felt that in the story being told, the guy who was hosting was very mean." He found it odd that the character was deceitful and dishonest as the host. He suggested to director Danny Boyle that there were far better actors for the role, which ultimately went to Anil Kapoor.

Twitter Post

Catch the interview clip here