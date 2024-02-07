Watch these horror movies on Valentine's Day for a change

'My Bloody Valentine' to 'Possession': Best Valentine's Day horror movies

By Namrata Ganguly

What's the story Valentine's Day takes a thrilling turn as we delve into a curated collection of horror movies that will send shivers down your spine. For those seeking a different kind of excitement, delve into the dark realms of cinema where love and horror intersect. Embrace the macabre side of this romantic day with tales that promise to chill, thrill, and redefine your Valentine's Day experience.

#1

'My Bloody Valentine'

In the horror classic My Bloody Valentine, directed by George Mihalka, a mining town grapples with a dark past when a masked killer reemerges on Valentine's Day. As the town's residents face a gruesome threat, the film blends suspense and gore, delivering a chilling and atmospheric experience. It remains a cult favorite among horror enthusiasts for its inventive kills and suspenseful plot.

#2

'Gerald's Game'

Adapted from Stephen King's novel, Gerald's Game, directed by Mike Flanagan, is a psychological horror-thriller. Carla Gugino stars as Jessie, who, during a secluded retreat with her husband, finds herself handcuffed to a bed after a game goes awry. As she faces physical and psychological challenges, the film delves into her past traumas, creating an intense and suspenseful narrative that explores survival and empowerment.

#3

'It Follows'

In David Robert Mitchell's horror film It Follows, a supernatural curse takes the form of a relentless, shape-shifting entity that pursues its victims. After a mysterious encounter, Jay, played by Maika Monroe, grapples with the terrorizing pursuit and the enigmatic rules governing the curse. This chilling and atmospheric film combines suspense, symbolism, and a haunting score to create a unique and unsettling cinematic experience.

#4

'Possession'

Possession, directed by Andrzej Żuławski, is a surreal and intense psychological horror film. Starring Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill, it explores the disintegration of a marriage amid supernatural and psychological turmoil. As the couple navigates a nightmarish journey, the film captivates with its visceral performances, disturbing imagery, and enigmatic narrative. It is an unsettling and provocative exploration of love, identity, and existential horror.

#5

'The Shape of Water'

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is a captivating fantasy romance set against the backdrop of the Cold War era. Sally Hawkins stars as Elisa, a mute and isolated woman who forms an extraordinary bond with an amphibious creature held captive in a high-security government laboratory. It blends magical realism, social commentary, and heartfelt emotion, earning critical acclaim and an Academy Award.