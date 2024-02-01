Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have moved out of their LA home

Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have moved out of their swanky mansion in Los Angeles, California. This comes after their $20 million (nearly Rs. 166 crore) home became "virtually unlivable" due to water damage and mold infestation. Not only this, but recent reports have emerged suggesting the pair is fighting a legal battle against the builders, having filed a lawsuit in May 2023. They purchased it in September 2019, and the problems first emanated in 2020.

Luxurious home

First, know more about their former sprawling abode

The luxurious, high-price property comprises seven bedrooms, a home theater, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, and a temperature-controlled wine room. It also has an entertainment lounge, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, and a billiards room. They purchased the said villa after one year of their marriage. The two had tied the knot in an elaborate affair at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, back in December 2018.

Issues with villa

What went wrong with the place?

Page Six reported the villa's pool and spa began to present recurring problems around April 2020, including "porous waterproofing" that "fostered mold contamination and related issues." "At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck," it added. "This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck, resulting in substantial and significant damage along with a failure of consideration [that required] that the purchase and sale be rescinded."

Damages

House became 'dangerous' to live in

The lawsuit further claimed that the house's problems have rendered it "dangerous from a health perspective to occupy." Jonas and Chopra Jonas are seeking damages through their trustee or, alternatively, reimbursement for repair costs, compensation for loss of use, and other damages caused by the defendants' actions. Waterproofing issues are expected to surpass $1.5M (over Rs. 12cr), with general damages estimated at around $2.5M (over Rs. 20cr).

Legal issues

Legal battle involves multiple parties

Fred Fenster, the attorney representing the trustee, informed Page Six that delays have occurred due to everyone involved "suing each other." "The trustee filed the lawsuit against the builder, the builder then filed a cross-complaint against sub-contractors, the sub-contractors then filed lawsuits against their people," they explained. Regarding the legal battle, a trial date likely won't be set until 2025, but Jonas and Chopra Jonas can move back in whenever they want, despite the case.

Temporary arrangement

They're living elsewhere while the house is being renovated

An insider close to the celebrity couple exclusively told Page Six, "They had invested significantly in the home and were disappointed with the building errors." "The house is currently under repair, and they expect it to be in perfect condition shortly," they added. Meanwhile, the duo has moved to another property with their two-year-old daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Work

What's cooking for Jonas and PCJ professionally?

Jonas, along with his musician brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, was recently in Mumbai to perform at Lollapalooza India's second edition. Separately, Chopra Jonas—last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel—will next be seen in Head of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. Recently, she replaced Zoe Saldana in the upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, produced by the renowned Russo brothers. It will be directed by Frank E Flowers.