Trivia

Toho-Towa had rejected to distribute the film in Japan

Earlier, the film faced controversy in Japan due to its focus on the development of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens. Toho-Towa, which typically distributes Universal titles in Japan, chose not to release Oppenheimer. Nevertheless, Bitters End acquired the film in December after extensive discussions about its sensitive subject matter.

Defense

Bitters End defended decision to release 'Oppenheimer'

Defending its decision to bring Oppenheimer to Japanese theaters, Bitters End stated that Nolan has crafted a "singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen." The distributor encouraged audiences to see the film for themselves when it debuts in Japan. On social media, Bitters End called the movie a "spectacular true story drama" and lauded it as Nolan's finest work to date, considering it a top contender for various film awards.