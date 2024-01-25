'Oppenheimer' to premiere in Japan after Oscars; release date inside
Oppenheimer has sent waves across the world and emerged to be one of the best films of 2023. Now, distributor Bitters End has revealed that the Christopher Nolan directorial will premiere in Japan on March 29. This release will come two and a half weeks after the Academy Awards, where the movie is anticipated to win numerous awards. Garnering 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and three acting nods, Oppenheimer has become a leading contender at the prestigious event.
Toho-Towa had rejected to distribute the film in Japan
Earlier, the film faced controversy in Japan due to its focus on the development of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens. Toho-Towa, which typically distributes Universal titles in Japan, chose not to release Oppenheimer. Nevertheless, Bitters End acquired the film in December after extensive discussions about its sensitive subject matter.
Bitters End defended decision to release 'Oppenheimer'
Defending its decision to bring Oppenheimer to Japanese theaters, Bitters End stated that Nolan has crafted a "singular cinematic experience that transcends traditional storytelling and must be seen on the big screen." The distributor encouraged audiences to see the film for themselves when it debuts in Japan. On social media, Bitters End called the movie a "spectacular true story drama" and lauded it as Nolan's finest work to date, considering it a top contender for various film awards.