'Marry My Husband' actor Na In-woo leaves CUBE ENTERTAINMENT
After a 12-year partnership, actor Na In-woo has officially parted ways with CUBE ENTERTAINMENT. On Thursday, the agency announced the termination of their exclusive contract with Na, which ended on January 18. The actor first joined CUBE ENTERTAINMENT in 2012 and made his debut in the 2013 musical K-drama Bachelor's Vegetable Store.
Agency expressed its gratitude to Na
CUBE ENTERTAINMENT expressed appreciation for Na and his fans in their official statement, and stated, "First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans who have sent much love and support to Na In Woo." The agency also praised the Marry My Husband actor for his dedication and penned, "We would like to express our deep gratitude to Na In Woo, who has shown endless passion and talent as our artist for a long time."