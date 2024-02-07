Hollywood adaptations of Agatha Christie you can't miss

Best Hollywood movies adapted from Agatha Christie's novels

By Namrata Ganguly 07:00 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Renowned as the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie's intricate plots, compelling characters, and unexpected twists have inspired some of the best films worldwide. Through this list of some of the best Hollywood adaptations of Chritie's timeless novels, take a journey through the enigmatic realms of mystery and explore the cinematic brilliance that brings her iconic stories to life.

#1

'And Then There Were None' (1945)

Renowned as a classic adaptation of Christie's novel, And Then There Were None follows 10 strangers lured to a secluded island under different pretexts. Once there, they discover a haunting nursery rhyme that foretells their doom. As the guests are mysteriously murdered one by one, paranoia intensifies. The film, directed by René Clair, remains a benchmark in psychological thrillers. Stream it on Plex.

#2

'Witness for the Prosecution' (1957)

Billy Wilder's Witness for the Prosecution is a gripping courtroom drama based on Christie's namesake play. Sir Wilfrid Robarts, a brilliant barrister played by Charles Laughton, takes on the defense of Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power), accused of murdering a wealthy widow. The film is a masterclass in suspense, with unexpected twists and standout performances, especially Marlene Dietrich's as Vole's mysterious wife.

#3

'Murder on the Orient Express' (1974)

Another popular adaptation of Christie's classic mystery novel, Murder on the Orient Express remains a timeless classic in the whodunit genre. Directed by Sidney Lumet, it focuses on the renowned detective Hercule Poirot who investigates a murder aboard the luxurious Orient Express. An exquisite ensemble cast, including Albert Finney as Poirot, infuses life into the gripping and intense narrative.

#4

'Death on the Nile' (1978)

Death on the Nile, directed by John Guillermin, is a meticulous adaptation of Christie's novel. Set against the scenic backdrop of Egypt, the film follows detective Poirot (Peter Ustinov) as he unravels a web of murder, jealousy, and deceit aboard a glamorous Nile cruise. The stellar ensemble cast and breathtaking locations contribute to its enduring appeal and status as a bonafide classic.

#5

'The Mirror Crack'd' (1980)

The Mirror Crack'd, directed by Guy Hamilton, brings Christie's Miss Marple to life in a tale of glamor and murder. Starring Angela Lansbury as the sharp-witted detective, the movie unfolds in the world of a film production marred by a series of poisonings. With a star-studded cast and a sharp plot, the movie weaves a captivating mystery in the inimitable style of Christie.