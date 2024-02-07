Sheryl Sandberg is working on an Israeli documentary detailing the October 7 attack

Sheryl Sandberg to front Israeli documentary on Hamas's sexual atrocities

By Tanvi Gupta 06:00 pm Feb 07, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Sheryl Sandberg, the former Meta COO, is determined to ensure that the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas isn't forgotten. For this mission, she is set to present a documentary titled Screams Before Silence by Israeli production company Kastina Communications. The film will shed light on the sexual violence perpetrated by the terror group during the attack at the Supernova Music Festival. The one-hour documentary is slated for an April release.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The conflict in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip erupted on October 7, following a series of cross-border attacks by the terror group. Hamas killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took approximately 240 hostages, prompting Israel to respond with a multi-pronged military operation in the strip. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of over 23,200 Palestinians. Several other documentaries about the October 7 attack have already been produced, including Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre.

Statement

'Rape should never be used as an act of war'

Sandberg has been outspoken about the issue since November, penning a CNN op-ed where she stated that "rape should never be used as an act of war." She has also addressed the United Nations and emphasized the need for justice, saying, "For the victims and eyewitnesses who survived, we must demand justice and hold their tormentors and rapists accountable for these crimes against humanity."

Experience

Sandberg's filming experience in Israel

During a recent four-day trip to Israel, Sandberg interviewed survivors and witnesses of the attack in a cold warehouse setting. She also visited the kibbutzim (an international community in Israel) and the site of the Supernova Music Festival. Sandberg saw photos of deceased women who displayed clear signs of sexual violence, underscoring the urgency of addressing this issue.

Production

'Screams Before Silence' production details

The documentary is being funded by philanthropists Carol and Joey Low. Low, founder of Star Farm Ventures, and Meny Aviram, CEO of Kastina Communications, approached Sandberg in December to participate in the project, with production starting soon after. Discussions are currently underway regarding the international distribution of the film. Notably, the documentary will include interviews with survivors, eyewitnesses, first responders, and experts in medicine and forensics.

Another documentary

Meanwhile, another similar documentary on Hamas's sexual crimes is coming

Screams Before Silence aside, another documentary, Forever Shattered (working title), is in production, Variety reported. Federation Studios and Ananey Studios, Paramount's Tel Aviv-based company, have joined forces for this docu-drama that will also delve into the sexual crimes committed by Hamas during its October 7 attack. It is directed by Benoît Bringer, a filmmaker and investigative journalist known for works such as The Rise of Wagner, The Caviar Connection, and Panama Papers: The Hold-Up of the Century.