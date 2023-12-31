Indian Navy enhances maritime security amid attacks on vessels

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:37 pm Dec 31, 202305:37 pm

The Indian Navy said that it has enhanced maritime surveillance efforts in the central and north Arabian Sea and augmented force levels after the recent attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region. Task groups comprising frigates and destroyers have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and assist merchant vessels in case of any incident.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid a series of drone and missile strikes by Yemen's Houthi rebels on crucial shipping lanes in the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. The group has also expressed solidarity with war-torn Gaza. Hamas killed almost 1,200 Israelis and took around 240 hostages on October 7 during its attacks on Israel. The Jewish nation answered by starting a multi-pronged military aggression in Gaza, which has claimed over 20,000 Palestinian lives so far.

Recent incidents prompting increased surveillance

Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness, the Defense Ministry said. In addition, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Coast Guard to achieve effective surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The ministry said increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Central/North Arabian Sea have occurred in recent weeks.

Navy sources reveal further details

According to CNN-News18, sources in the Indian Navy said that the predator drone has also been deployed for surveillance in the Arabian Sea. The source added that helicopters and Dornier have been tasked with maritime surveillance and security. The Houthis have time and again suggested that they will target any vessel linked to Israel. On Sunday, US Navy helicopters sank three vessels operated by Houthi rebels that had attacked a container ship in the Red Sea.

Ongoing attacks in Red Sea by Houthi rebels

Last Tuesday, the navy officially added INS Mormugao to the two already deployed warships in the region, INS Kolkata and INS Kochi. This deployment came just two days after the Pentagon claimed Japanese-owned MV Chem Pluto came under attack from a Houthi drone "fired from Iran." However, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri responded by claiming the rebels operate on their "own decisions and capabilities."