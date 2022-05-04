India

Identification delay stalls pensions of 58,000+ retired armed forces personnel

Identification delay stalls pensions of 58,000+ retired armed forces personnel

Written by Abhishek Hari Edited by Ramya Patelkhana May 04, 2022, 09:57 pm 3 min read

India has over 33 lakh defense pensioners out of which 58,275 were not able to receive pensions for the month of April. (Representational Image)

The Defence Ministry said 58,275 former servicemen—who didn't receive their April pension—will have the same credited to their bank accounts by Wednesday night. Their pensions were stalled owing to "identification delays," but the ministry granted them a "one-time special waiver" to furnish the required documents. The ex-servicemen were unaware of this requirement since the government switched to a new online pension disbursing system recently.

Context Why does this story matter?

The issue came to light after several defense pensioners raised concerns over not receiving their April pension. Many veterans claimed authorities failed to inform them to complete the required paperwork again.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday urged the government to pay their pensions.

Notably, India has over 33L defense pensioners; 5L of them were transferred to a new system, SPARSH—System for Pension Administration (Raksha).

MoD's statement Defence Ministry announced 'one-time special waiver'

The Defence Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday to address the issue. "In order to avoid hardship to...pensioners [who didn't receive their pension], a one-time special waiver has been accorded to these 58,275 pensioners to get their identification done by May 25." "The pension for April has now been processed and it is due to be credited by end of day on May 4."

Problem What was the issue due to which pensions weren't received?

To receive monthly pensions, pensioners must submit their annual identification in November every year, which most veterans reportedly did. However, after the Defence Ministry switched to SPARSH last year, they were required to submit their life certificate again by March 31 (now extended to May 25). Through SPARSH, the ministry deposits pensions directly into former servicemen's accounts without the depending on external intermediaries (banks).

Context Pensioners facing issues since government switched to SPARSH

Monthly pensions to more than 5,00,000 defense pensioners were being paid through SPARSH for nearly a year, according to government officials. The latest pension hiccup reportedly followed a string of problems for ex-servicemen after the government transitioned to SPARSH. Earlier, hundreds of ex-servicemen didn't receive dearness relief in February, while several women officers hadn't been paid pension for nearly a year until that month.

Criticism What did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi say?

Attacking the PM Narendra Modi-led central government on Wednesday, Gandhi tweeted it was insulting soldiers by not paying their pensions. "After the deception of 'One Rank, One Pension', now the Modi government is adopting the policy of 'All Rank, No Pension.' Insulting soldiers is an insult to the country. The government should give the pension of ex-servicemen at the earliest," the Congress leader tweeted.