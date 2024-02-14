'Mr Bachchan': Ravi Teja drops steamy poster featuring Bhagyashri Borse
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is on a roll! The team behind his upcoming flick, Mr Bachchan, unveiled a fresh poster on Valentine's Day 2024. This Telugu adaptation of Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid follows an income tax officer probing a money laundering case. Teja shared the poster on social media, wishing fans a happy Valentine's Day and the press note stated, "The massiest of men have the softest of hearts."
Crew of the upcoming film
In the new poster, Teja embraces co-star Bhagyashri Borse, hinting at a romantic subplot in the film. Fans reacted positively, drawing comparisons to the song Gadi Thalupula from Mirapakay. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, Mr Bachchan recently wrapped up a shooting schedule in Karaikudi. The Harish Shankar directorial boasts music by Mickey J Meyer, cinematography by Ayananka Bose, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni.