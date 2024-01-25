Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' to shift gears on weekend
Telugu films have been at their peak in recent years and they are enjoying pan-India success with their universal content and distinct storytelling. The newly released mythological actioner Hanu-Man was in the buzz before its release and now it has emerged to be a box office blockbuster. The movie is reportedly marching toward the Rs. 250 crore mark globally.
Inching closer to the Rs. 150 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Teja Sajja-headlined film earned Rs. 3.46 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 147.11 crore in India. The movie garnered decent reviews from critics and viewers and this marks the start of a cinematic universe by Prasanth Varma. The makers also announced a sequel to this film titled JaiHanuman.