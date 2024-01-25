Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' fights for survival
Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and over the years, he has donned varied shades of characters. The actor hopped on the bandwagon of biopics with the newly released Main Atal Hoon. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is currently struggling to hold the fort on the commercial front.
Failing to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ravi Jadhav directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.8 crore in India. The movie has a crucial weekend ahead as it will face steep competition from Fighter. The biopic also stars Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Payal Nair, Rajesh Khatri, and Paula McGlynn, among others.