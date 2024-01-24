'Hero Heeroine': Divya Khosla Kumar shares first look poster
Bollywood fans, get ready for some exciting news! Divya Khosla Kumar is now gearing up for her Telugu debut with the film Hero Heeroine. The makers unveiled the first look poster of the same on Wednesday. Khosla Kumar's look is all poised and full of glamor. Nothing is confirmed but the film seems to revolve around the entertainment industry.
Crew of 'Hero Heeroine'
While sharing the poster, Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and penned, "With the Blessings of my Mamma I share with you all Hero Heeroine 1st look. As I embark on the journey of Priyadarshini, need all your love for this one." The movie is directed by Suresh Krissna and is bankrolled by Prerna Arora. The film will be released in both Telugu and Hindi languages.