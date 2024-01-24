First look

Crew of 'Hero Heeroine'

While sharing the poster, Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and penned, "With the Blessings of my Mamma I share with you all Hero Heeroine 1st look. As I embark on the journey of Priyadarshini, need all your love for this one." The movie is directed by Suresh Krissna and is bankrolled by Prerna Arora. The film will be released in both Telugu and Hindi languages.

Instagram Post

Instagram Post