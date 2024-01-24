Context

Why does this matter?

With Bajpayee in a dual role, Killer Soup was released on January 11. A Netflix original series, it is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. He has also co-wrote the story with Unaiza Merchant and Harshad Nalawade. As per the makers, Killer Soup, which was previously titled Soup, is "very, very loosely inspired" by real-life events, and isn't an adaptation of a specific case.

Details

The apparel company has approached Bombay HC

According to reports, the company Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, which owns the brand Killer Jeans, has approached the Bombay High Court against the film's alleged infringed use of "killer" in its title. The company is now seeking urgent interim reliefs from the HC to restrain Netflix and the series's producer Macguffin Pictures from using "killer" in its name.

More on the legal case

Notice was issued to Netflix before 'Killer Soup's release

The apparel company also claimed that a day before the release of Killer Soup on Netflix, it had sent a notice of cease and desist to Netflix, asking it to immediately stop the use of "killer." However, it claimed there was no response from the makers over the notice. An interim application was filed with Bombay HC on January 15.

About the series

Everything to know about 'Killer Soup'

A dark comedy crime thriller, Killer Soup features Bajpayee as Prabhakar Shetty/Umesh Pillai and Sen Sharma as his wife/lover Swathy Shetty. The series also starred veteran actor Nassar as Inspector Hassan while Sayaji Shinde, Anula Navlekar, Lal, Kani Kusruti, Shilpa Mudbi, and others were seen in pivotal roles. The eight-part series received acclaim for its performances, writing, and direction.