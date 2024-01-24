Killer Jeans v/s 'Killer Soup': All about the case
Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Killer Soup landed in legal trouble after an apparel brand sued it over alleged trademark infringement. The popular Indian jeans brand, Killer Jeans, has filed a case against the series over the alleged use of "killer" in its title. Here is everything to know about the legal battle between the two "killers."
Why does this matter?
With Bajpayee in a dual role, Killer Soup was released on January 11. A Netflix original series, it is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey. He has also co-wrote the story with Unaiza Merchant and Harshad Nalawade. As per the makers, Killer Soup, which was previously titled Soup, is "very, very loosely inspired" by real-life events, and isn't an adaptation of a specific case.
The apparel company has approached Bombay HC
According to reports, the company Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, which owns the brand Killer Jeans, has approached the Bombay High Court against the film's alleged infringed use of "killer" in its title. The company is now seeking urgent interim reliefs from the HC to restrain Netflix and the series's producer Macguffin Pictures from using "killer" in its name.
Notice was issued to Netflix before 'Killer Soup's release
The apparel company also claimed that a day before the release of Killer Soup on Netflix, it had sent a notice of cease and desist to Netflix, asking it to immediately stop the use of "killer." However, it claimed there was no response from the makers over the notice. An interim application was filed with Bombay HC on January 15.
Everything to know about 'Killer Soup'
A dark comedy crime thriller, Killer Soup features Bajpayee as Prabhakar Shetty/Umesh Pillai and Sen Sharma as his wife/lover Swathy Shetty. The series also starred veteran actor Nassar as Inspector Hassan while Sayaji Shinde, Anula Navlekar, Lal, Kani Kusruti, Shilpa Mudbi, and others were seen in pivotal roles. The eight-part series received acclaim for its performances, writing, and direction.