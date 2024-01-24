Background

Proposal, broken engagement, and eventual marriage: Background

An American model and Playboy Playmate of the Month in 2009, Hefner's relationship with Hugh was complicated. Initially, Hugh proposed to her in 2010, but she called off their engagement just days before the scheduled June 2011 wedding. After a brief relationship with Jordan McGraw, Dr. Phil's son, Hefner returned to Hugh, marrying him on December 31, 2012. She became the third wife of the Playboy publisher until his demise in September 2017.

About the book

Memoir: A journey of 'healing from a toxic environment'

Last July, Hefner told The Post the inspiration behind her book's title, citing a conversation with Hugh. He had apparently requested her, "When I'm gone, please only say good things about me." Keeping that promise for five years, she decided to be honest about her time at the Playboy Mansion after therapy and healing. According to her, the memoir narrates her journey of "healing from a toxic environment."

Facts

Strict lifestyle and power imbalance at the Playboy Mansion

Hefner's book delved into the strict rules enforced by Hugh at the Playboy Mansion. She wrote that each of his "girlfriends" received a cash allowance and had to follow strict appearance guidelines. The model acknowledged the power imbalance, stating, "It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone's having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There's a price. Everything has a price." After Hugh died, allegations of drug and sexual abuse at the Mansion during his lifetime surfaced.

Accusation

She also accused Hugh of filming celebrities having sex

According to an excerpt in the New York Post, Hefner revealed that her late husband used to film celebrities engaging in sexual activities without their consent. She discovered this disturbing revelation upon finding "little spy holes" cut into a wooden panel at the foot of his bed. When she confronted Hugh about it, he nonchalantly shrugged off her concerns. Hugh boasted about having secret footage that included videos of "A-list celebrities."