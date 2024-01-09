Jr. NTR's 'Devara' glimpse garners over 40M views on YouTube

By Aikantik Bag 12:13 pm Jan 09, 202412:13 pm

'Devara' releases on April 5

Jr. NTR is set to capture the theaters in 2024 with the highly anticipated action drama Devara. Ahead of its April 5 release, the makers unveiled the first glimpse and it has become an instant hit among viewers. The blood-filled tale of vengeance has intrigued viewers and the glimpse is now breaking viewership records. Let's elucidate the film's new record.

More about the film

The makers took to social media and revealed that the glimpse has amassed 40M+ views in less than 24 hours on YouTube. Given the buzz, it is set to cross newer heights. The action drama marks NTR's reunion with director Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

