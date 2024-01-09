After fans' deaths, Yash urges others to not risk lives

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Kannada actor Yash went to meet the bereaved families of the three deceased who died of electrocution on Sunday

Kannada actor Yash, famed for his role in the KGF franchise, mourned the tragic deaths of three fans who were electrocuted while setting up a banner for his 38th birthday. While speaking to the local media, the actor urged his fans to not put their lives at risk. He also requested his fans to act responsibly and avoid dangerous activities such as hanging banners or taking risky selfies.

Why does this story matter?

The tragic incident took the lives of three youths identified as Hanumanth Harijan (24), Murali Naduvinamani (20), and Naveen Gaaji (20), residents of Surangi village, Gadag district, Karnataka. The incident took place on Sunday, on Yash's birthday eve. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Babasaheb Nemagouda, "the banner had a metal frame that was in touch with a HESCOM (power distribution company) wire," which caused the electrocution.

'Please don't show your love like this'

Troubled by the incident, Yash gave a message to his fans through the media. "Tragic incidents like these make me fear my own birthday. This is not how you show fandom. Please don't show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don't hang banners, don't do bike chases, and take dangerous selfies. My intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do," he told the local reporters.

He offered financial aid to the deceased's families

Upon learning of the tragedy, Yash traveled to the village of the three deceased where he met their families and offered his condolences. He also visited three other fans who were hospitalized with severe injuries from the same incident. The actor shared that he would provide financial assistance to the affected families, but did not disclose further details.

Why Yash's birthday was a low-key celebration?

The actor opted for a low-key birthday celebration, given the rising number of COVID-19 cases. "This year, I didn't want to celebrate my birthday because COVID-19 cases are rising. There shouldn't be any harm from our end. That's why I kept it simple and decided to celebrate only with my family." Earlier, he informed his fans on social media that he wouldn't be able to meet them on his birthday due to prior commitments and work schedule.

A look at his upcoming titles

Yash, who became a pan-India sensation with the KGF movies, is set to entertain his fans with yet another actioner. The actor recently announced his next title, Toxic, helmed by Geethu Mohandas, which is slated for a 2025 release. He will also be seen in My Name Is Kirataka, directed by Anil Kumar, and Pawan Wadeyar's film Googly 2.