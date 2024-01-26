Box office

Aiming for Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 150.15 crore in India. The movie struggled for momentum on weekdays and will now aim to shift gears on the weekend. The makers have announced a sequel titled JaiHanuman and Varma is set to make a new cinematic universe of mythological actioners.

