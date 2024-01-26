Box office collection: 'Hanu Man' struggles with stability on weekdays
Telugu films are at an all-time high for their larger-than-life storytelling and cinematic projects. The recently released Telugu actioner Hanu Man, starring Teja Sajja, has emerged as a big money-spinner at the box office. Globally, the critically acclaimed film has surpassed the Rs. 200 crore mark and is currently aiming for newer wonders at the box office.
Aiming for Rs. 200 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 150.15 crore in India. The movie struggled for momentum on weekdays and will now aim to shift gears on the weekend. The makers have announced a sequel titled JaiHanuman and Varma is set to make a new cinematic universe of mythological actioners.