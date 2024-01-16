Box office collection: 'Ayalaan' is at par with 'Captain Miller'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Ayalaan' is at par with 'Captain Miller'

By Aikantik Bag 12:58 pm Jan 16, 202412:58 pm

'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' box office collections

Tamil cinema is known for its distinct and out-of-the-box content. The 2024 Sankranti week marked the release of two very different genre films—Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan. The former is an action drama whereas the latter is a sci-fi comedy. Both films have been quite stable at the box office on weekdays and have been raking in well.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

Dhanush is one of those actors who have a massive acting range. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 6.62 crore on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 30.57 crore in India. The movie has passed the first Monday test with flying colors and is aiming for stability on weekdays. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar and Aditi Balan, among others.

3/3

India collection and cast details

On the other hand, Ayalaan has been raking in quite similar to Captain Miller. Sacnilk stated that the R Ravikumar directorial earned Rs. 6.7 crore on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 20.65 crore in India. Interestingly, the film's collection grew by folds on Monday, indicating good momentum. The cast includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sharad Kelkar, among others.