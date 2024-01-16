Box office collection: 'Guntur Kaaram' supremacy prevails over 'Hanu-Man'

'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Hanu-Man' box office collections

Sankranti is one of the biggest festivals in South India and a lucrative window for film producers. The 2024 Sankranti week marked the clash of titans in Telugu films with Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Teja Sajja, and others locking horns at the box office. Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Sajja's Hanu-Man are going neck to neck at the domestic box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark in India

The Trivikram Srinivas directorial has an upper hand at the box office as it's marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in India. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama earned Rs. 14.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 83.4 crore in India. Babu's stardom has catapulted the film to rake in way higher on Monday than during the weekend.

'Hanu-Man' aims to continue the momentum

On the other hand, Sajja's Hanu-Man is gearing up with positive word of mouth. As per Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 15.03 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 55.68 crore in India. Interestingly, this actioner has more crowd pull than Guntur Kaaram, hence an exciting head-to-head fight is anticipated on the commercial front.