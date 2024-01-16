'Kanguva' second look: Suriya's look captivates both past and present

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Kanguva' second look: Suriya's look captivates both past and present

By Aikantik Bag 11:19 am Jan 16, 202411:19 am

'Kanguva' is slated for 2024 release

The highly anticipated second look of Suriya's upcoming film, Kanguva, directed by Siva, is out now and promises an extravagant visual spectacle. Studio Green, the film's production house, shared it on their X (formerly Twitter) handle and captioned, "A Destiny Stronger Than Time. The past, present and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva." The poster features Suriya in two distinct looks demarcating two different time periods.

2/3

Storyline, cast, and anticipation surrounding the film

Kanguva has been in production for over a year and faced a temporary halt due to an injury Suriya sustained on set. Reportedly, the story is set 1,500 years ago and incorporates elements from ancient Tamil culture and other Indian cultures. The film is set for 2024 release and also marks Disha Patani's Tamil debut. The music is being helmed by the National Award-winning director Devi Sri Prasad.

3/3

Twitter Post