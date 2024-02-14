Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards 2024: Check out full list of winners

What's the story As Hollywood's awards season gains momentum, the 2024 Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards celebrated top achievements in music for visual media on Tuesday night (local time). The event took place at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, with Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee Siedah Garrett as host. Notable winners included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Ludwig Göransson, and John Powell. Here's the full list of winners.

Eilish and her brother won Best Original Song (Comedy)

Eilish and her brother and songwriting partner Finneas received the Best Original Song for a Comedy award for their chart-topping single What Was I Made For? from Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The song has already earned a Grammy and is up for an Academy Award. It bested other contenders like I'm Just Ken from Barbie, The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, and Peaches from the Super Mario Bros Movie.

Take a look at Eilish's acceptance speech

Rodrigo bagged Best Original Song for a Drama or Documentary

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter-actor Rodrigo and music producer Dan Nigro won Best Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for their popular track Can't Catch Me Now. This win comes after Rodrigo was overlooked at this year's Grammys. Notably, the winning song was featured in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. They outperformed songs from the American Symphony, Rustin, Carmen, and Jacob The Baker to claim victory.

Göransson, Nicholas Britell among other notable winners

Göransson, composer for Oppenheimer, secured the Best Original Score for a Studio Film award, adding to his previous Golden Globe and Grammy wins. He's also in the running for an Oscar this year. On the other hand, Nicholas Britell received the Best Original Score for Television award for his work on the hit HBO series Succession, a category where many believed he was overlooked at last month's Emmys.

Robbie Robertson and Martin Scorsese received Spirit of Collaboration Award

In addition to the competitive categories, the Society of Composers and Lyricists honored Canadian musician Robbie Robertson and Killers of the Flower Moon director Martin Scorsese with the Spirit of Collaboration Award. This distinction acknowledges a significant body of work produced by a composer-director partnership. Robertson's collaborations with Scorsese include films such as Raging Bull, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, and The Irishman.

Meanwhile, know more about SCL awards

SCL caters to professional composers and songwriters in film, television, video games, and musical theater. Established 79 years ago, the organization focuses on education and addressing creative, technological, and legal issues in the music for visual media community. Since 2020, SCL has been presenting annual awards for music in various media. Interestingly, winners of the Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film at the SCL Awards have also won the equivalent category at the Oscars on two occasions.