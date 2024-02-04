Everything to know about upcoming Korean film 'Dolphin'

What's the story Kwon Yuri, a member of the K-pop group Girls' Generation, is set to make her solo lead debut in the upcoming film Dolphin, premiering in March. It has been written and directed by Bae Doo-ri, a newcomer from the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA). Dolphin tells the story of a woman in her 30s who leaves her small hometown to start a fresh life amid several changes and challenges. From the cast to the plot, here's everything about Dolphin.

Since its announcement in 2021, Dolphin has remained a highly-anticipated film. Notably, the movie marks the debut feature film directorial of Bae, who has previously made a few short films. Bae undertook this cinematic venture while studying at the KAFA, contributing to the school's feature-length production program. Previously, her graduation short film (Korea National University of Arts), Last Night, earned recognition with a screening at the Busan International Film Festival in 2012.

Meet the star cast of 'Dolphin'

Dolphin marks Kwon's first solo leading role and her first collaboration with the KAFA. Joining her in the cast are actors Gil Hae-yeon (House Of Hummingbird), Hyun Woo-seok (A Home From Home), Park Mi-hyun (Our Beloved Summer), and Sim Hee-seop (Punch-Drunk Love). The film first gained attention at 2023's Jeonju International Film Festival. It has since been invited to several film festivals like the Seoul Independent Film Festival and the Vancouver Asian Film Festival in Canada.

What do we know about 'Dolphin's plot?

The story is reportedly about a 35-year-old woman who finds happiness in taking care of her mother and brother in the quaint seaside town of Seocheon, where she manages a local newspaper. However, her mother's decision to sell their house and her brother's determination to move to Seoul creates a challenge for her to accept the changes. Eventually, she finds comfort and peace at a bowling alley.

Meanwhile, know more about Kwon's projects, journey

Kwon is a multi-talented artist who made her debut as a Girls' Generation member in 2007. In addition to her group's activities, she has acted in several K-dramas including Fashion King (2012), Local Hero (2016), Innocent Defendant (2017), Dae Jang Geum Is Watching (2018), Bossam: Steal the Fate (2021), and Good Job (2022). She made her film debut in No Breathing in 2013. In 2018, she also debuted as a soloist with her first extended play, The First Scene.