Varun Dhawan will be next seen in 'VD 18' alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi

'VD 18': Varun Dhawan starrer to have 'big reveal' tomorrow

By Isha Sharma 06:56 pm Feb 04, 202406:56 pm

What's the story The makers of Varun Dhawan's upcoming VD 18 came bearing surprises on Sunday and announced a "big reveal" will drop at 2:00pm on Monday. Since the cast and crew details are already out, the release date and the title might be revealed now. Directed by A Kaleeswaran (Kalees) and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Priya Atlee, it co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

VD 18 marks Dhawan's first collaboration with the acclaimed director Atlee. Additionally, it is special for National Film Award recipient Suresh, who will make her Hindi debut. Likely to have a theatrical release later in May this year, VD 18 has been abuzz with updates in the last few months. Dhawan's last release was Bawaal (OTT), while his last theatrical release was Bhediya (2022).

Kalees—who previously assisted Atlee in direction—is making his Bollywood directorial debut with VD 18. Additionally, music composer Thaman S (Guntur Kaaram) is set to make his full-fledged Hindi film debut with it. Though Thaman has composed the title track for Golmaal Again (2017) and the theme song for Simmba (2018), he has reportedly largely steered clear of Hindi films.

Reports suggest that VD 18 might be the Hindi adaptation of Atlee's Theri, which stars Atlee's frequent collaborator Thalapathy Vijay. Theri is about a former cop who assumes a new identity and moves to a remote area to safeguard his daughter. However, when terror strikes, he must fight back. If rumors are true, it will also be Dhawan's first portrayal of a police officer.

Speaking about VD 18, Dhawan earlier told Pinkvilla, "All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There's a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And I'm just going to give it my all." Apart from this, Dhawan will be seen in Citadel India alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and a comic entertainer directed by David Dhawan, among other projects.

