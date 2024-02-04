TWICE joins forces with Lauv for a special version of 'I Got You'

K-pop: TWICE unveils surprise collaboration with US pop singer Lauv

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Feb 04, 202405:48 pm

What's the story K-pop sensation TWICE unveiled its English pre-release single, I Got You, on Friday. It is part of the group's 13th mini-album, With YOU-th, scheduled for a February 23 release. The music video depicts the members braving a fierce storm, drawing strength and solace from one another. Meanwhile, on Sunday, TWICE's agency, JYP Entertainment, teased a special edition, I Got You (Voyager Version), featuring a collaboration with American pop artist Lauv. The song will be released on Monday.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Comprising nine members—Nayeon, Jeong-yeon, Momo, Sana, Ji-hyo, Mina, Da-hyun, Chae-young, and Tzuyu—TWICE has been a sensation since its debut with the extended play (EP) The Story Begins in 2015. Notably, I Got You marks TWICE's third full English single, succeeding 2021's The Feels and 2023's Moonlight Sunrise. In November 2023, the group launched The Remixes, featuring revamped versions of their hit tracks and collaborations with Boys Like Girls, Jonas Blue, and others.

Announcement

'Blessed! TWICE asked me to collaborate': Lauv's excitement

Lauv, best known for his breakout hit I Like Me Better, has expressed his excitement about the collaboration with TWICE. He posted a video on X/Twitter, asking in the caption, "Wait, is this 'THE' TWICE?" "I'M BLESSED! TWICE asked me to collaborate on their new song I GOT YOU so, of course, I DID IT!!! (sic)," he stated. Notably, I Got You marks TWICE's comeback after nine months since their Japanese single Hare Hare in May 2023.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Lauv's post here

Details

'I Got You' highlights bond between members

Previously, JYP Entertainment revealed that I Got You focuses on the connection between TWICE members. Per the label, it conveys the message: "Even during difficult situations, I was always happy because of 'you' and we will overcome those hardships 'together' as always." The synth-pop tune boasts a catchy drum beat, energetic melody, and harmonious layers. The lyrics underscore the enduring ties of love and friendship among the members.

World tour

Meanwhile, TWICE continues world tour amid album launch

Apart from gearing up for the release of the upcoming album, TWICE members are busy with their world tour, Ready To Be. Following their captivating performances in Mexico City over the weekend, the members are set to dazzle audiences in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday and Wednesday. The tour also includes a gig at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 16 and concerts in Japan in July.