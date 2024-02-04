Robert Downey Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscar

Sterling K Brown believes he will lose Oscar to RDJ

By Isha Sharma 04:42 pm Feb 04, 202404:42 pm

What's the story The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is just over a month away! Out of all the categories, one of the most interesting is the Best Supporting Actor. This time, Sterling K Brown has earned his first-ever Oscar nomination for American Fiction and will be competing with Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer), among others, in this category. Recently, Brown admitted he thinks that the "incredibly deserving" Downey Jr. will take home the trophy.

Next Article

Brown's reaction

This is what Brown said about RDJ

Brown recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he said, "[Downey Jr.'s] gonna win, and he's incredibly deserving. He's an incredible actor. Like, you should give him love." "The fact that I get a chance to be nominated along with him and Mr. [Robert De Niro] and Ryan Gosling and [Mark Ruffalo]... I'm just happy to be in the room." He added that he's "totally fine" losing to RDJ.

Best Actor prediction

Brown believes Colman Domingo will also win

Brown further added that Colman Domingo, who has earned a nomination in the Best Actor category for Rustin, will possibly clinch the golden statuette. To note, De Niro is nominated for Killers of the Flower Moon, while Gosling and Ruffalo are in the running for Barbie and Poor Things, respectively. The 96th Academy Awards will be telecast live on ABC on March 10 at 7:00pm ET (5:30am IST on March 11). It will also be available for live streaming.

Reaction on nomination

This is how Brown reacted to his nomination

After being nominated, Brown posted a video on Instagram, saying, "I didn't know how else to respond to share my gratitude." "I want [to say] thank you to the Academy. For somebody who's been watching the Oscars their whole life, I've never been (to the ceremony)," the actor said. "But this will be my first time actually going to the party, and it's an honor to get the invite," he added.

Career

Take a quick look at Brown's career

Brown is best known for his role as Randall Pearson in NBC's long-running emotional drama This Is Us. In addition to that, he is also known for starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Black Panther, Waves, Spaceman, and The Predator. He also has voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2, Frozen II, Interrupting Chicken, and Solar Opposites.