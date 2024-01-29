'Gemini Division' to 'The Noel Diary': Justin Hartley's notable projects
Hollywood film and TV actor and voice artist Justin Hartley is celebrating his 47th birthday on Monday. Best known for NBC's long-running emotional drama show This Is Us, Hartley has been active in showbiz since 2002, also occasionally working as an executive director and a director. On Hartley's birthday, cast a glance at some of his most popular projects beyond This Is Us.
'The Young and the Restless' (1973-)
Popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless, which has spawned over 12,000 episodes, featured Hartley as Adam Newman (2014-16). While coming aboard, Hartley said, "I'm so pumped about [it]...I watch it all the time and can't wait to get in there and get my hands dirty!" "I have great respect for daytime drama. I love the branding...the style... I love good soap!"
'The Challenger'
Recipient of multiple awards at different film festivals, The Challengers starred Hartley as James, a boxing champion. Kent Moran both directed it and starred, with additional performances by Michael Clarke Duncan, S Epatha Merkerson, and Hartley's former wife Lindsay Hartley. Letterboxd describes the film as, "A legendary trainer comes out of retirement to help an underdog boxer fight his way to a better life."
'Gemini Division' (2008)
Hartley played super soldier Nick Korda in 12 episodes of Gemini Division, a sci-fi show with episodes as short as five to seven minutes. IMDb says, "Gemini Division features NYPD undercover Detective Anna Diaz as a street-wise and tough-as-nails New York cop forced to live dual lives." "After secreting herself away for so long, Diaz sees [Korda] as almost too good to be true."
'The Noel Diary' (2022)
Netflix's Christmas movie The Noel Diary was released on the platform in November 2022. Directed by Charles Shyer, it extracts its story from a novel of the same name by Richard Paul Evans. Hartley played a best-selling author, Jack, who goes to his native home after two decades following the death of his mother. Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, and Bonnie Bedelia co-starred in it.