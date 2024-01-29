#1

'The Young and the Restless' (1973-)

Popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless, which has spawned over 12,000 episodes, featured Hartley as Adam Newman (2014-16). While coming aboard, Hartley said, "I'm so pumped about [it]...I watch it all the time and can't wait to get in there and get my hands dirty!" "I have great respect for daytime drama. I love the branding...the style... I love good soap!"

#2

'The Challenger'

Recipient of multiple awards at different film festivals, The Challengers starred Hartley as James, a boxing champion. Kent Moran both directed it and starred, with additional performances by Michael Clarke Duncan, S Epatha Merkerson, and Hartley's former wife Lindsay Hartley. Letterboxd describes the film as, "A legendary trainer comes out of retirement to help an underdog boxer fight his way to a better life."

#3

'Gemini Division' (2008)

Hartley played super soldier Nick Korda in 12 episodes of Gemini Division, a sci-fi show with episodes as short as five to seven minutes. IMDb says, "Gemini Division features NYPD undercover Detective Anna Diaz as a street-wise and tough-as-nails New York cop forced to live dual lives." "After secreting herself away for so long, Diaz sees [Korda] as almost too good to be true."

#4

'The Noel Diary' (2022)

Netflix's Christmas movie The Noel Diary was released on the platform in November 2022. Directed by Charles Shyer, it extracts its story from a novel of the same name by Richard Paul Evans. Hartley played a best-selling author, Jack, who goes to his native home after two decades following the death of his mother. Barrett Doss, Essence Atkins, and Bonnie Bedelia co-starred in it.