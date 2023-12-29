Twinkle Khanna's birthday: Times Mrs. Funnybones left us in splits

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:03 am Dec 29, 202311:03 am

Twinkle Khanna turned 50 years old on Friday

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna turned 50 on Friday! Popularly known as Mrs. Funnybones, Khanna has time and again left us all in splits, whether it was by making fun of Karan Johar on his own talk show or through her newspaper columns. On her birthday, which she shares with her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna, we take a look at some of her wittiest moments.

When she trolled Johar on his show

In Episode 2, Season 5, Koffee With Karan, Johar asked Khanna about the meanest thing she heard about her writing. She replied, "When you started writing columns, they said KJo is the new Mrs. Funnybones. I didn't want my standards to go so down." She made fun of Johar, saying he once had a crush on her because her "testosterone is 11...almost a man's."

Her thoughts on India's Mars Mission

Khan has always been vocal about her thoughts and a strong advocate of equal rights for women, sometimes even turning serious subjects into something funny. On India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)—or Mangalyaan—she wrote, "Even our little satellite reached Mars because it was called MOM. If it was called DAD, it would still be circling Earth, lost, but not willing to ask for directions."

Body positivity message for Santa on Christmas

In a 2014 column, Khanna even penned a body positivity message to Santa Claus on Christmas. She said, "Dear Santa...I admire you for holding your own and not giving in to the 4,00,000 diets that are flooding the market and for not trying liposuction or indulging in the current trend, bariatric surgery." "You are truly a mascot for 'Big is Beautiful,'" she added.

Suggesting nuclear weapon alternative to Pakistan

Mrs. Funnybones also had a message for Pakistan where she suggested an alternative to nuclear weapons. In a tweet in 2016, Khanna shared a picture of Pakistani singer Taher Shah and wrote, "Pakistan doesn't need nuclear weapons they can just drop this purple bomb on us." Shah is best known for songs such as Angel and Eye to Eye.