Norman Jewison dies at 97; remembering his best films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Jan 23, 2024

Acclaimed filmmaker Norman Jewison passed away recently at the age of 97

Renowned Canadian filmmaker Norman Jewison passed away last week (January 20) at 97. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Jeff Sanderson on Monday. Per his publicist, Jewison died at his home, though the cause of his death wasn't revealed. Jewison was nominated for numerous Academy Awards, including winning an honorary Oscar in 1999. Today, we remember him through his best works.

'Moonstruck'

The 1987 film helmed by Jewison is a romantic comedy-drama featuring Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, and others. It follows the story of a woman named Loretta Castorini, who falls in love with her fiancé's younger brother. It received a total of six nominations at the Academy Awards, of which it won three, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

'In the Heat of the Night'

Jewison's 1967 film is a neo-noir mystery drama starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. Based on writer John Ball's 1965 novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Philadelphia's Black police detective named Virgil Tibbs, who gets involved in a murder probe in Mississippi. Out of seven Oscar nominations, it won five awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

'Fiddler on the Roof'

Starring Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, and Molly Picon, Fiddler on the Roof is a periodical musical film that was released in 1971. It's based on Joseph Stein, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick's 1964 stage musical of the same name. A commercial success, it became the highest-grossing film of 1971. It was nominated in eight categories at the Oscars and won three.

'The Cincinnati Kid'

The Cincinnati Kid follows the story of a poker player who wants to establish himself as the best. Starring Steve McQueen in the leading role as Eric "The Kid" Stoner, it also featured Edward G Robinson as his opponent Lancey "The Man" Howard. The 1965 film opened to mixed reviews. However, it did fetch a Golden Globe Award nomination for Joan Blondell.