By Tanvi Gupta 12:16 pm Jan 23, 202412:16 pm

2024 Oscar nominations announcement: Everything to know

We are just hours away from seeing the nominees for the 2024 Academy Awards, scheduled for Tuesday (January 23). Hosted by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the live presentation will take place at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, covering all 23 categories. The winners will ultimately be announced in a March 10 ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Here's when and where to watch the nominations.

Here's how to catch the 2024 Oscar nominations live!

You can catch the Oscar nominations announcement streaming worldwide on various platforms such as oscar.com and oscars.org. The brief program will also stream globally on the Academy's digital channels (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook). Broadcast and streaming news programs such as ABC's Good Morning America, ABC News Live, and Disney+ will feature the live stream, too. So, tune in to these platforms at 7:00pm IST/5:30am PT on Tuesday.

Nominations are to be announced in two clusters

The nominations will be announced in two clusters. The first cluster at 7:00pm IST will cover categories like actors (male and female) in a supporting role, animated short film, costume design, live action short film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, adapted screenplay, and original screenplay. The second cluster at 7:11pm IST/5:41am PT will include actors (male and female) in a leading role, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature film, and documentary short film, among others.

Best picture nominees, shortlisted international feature films

Last year's most-talked-about films Barbie and Oppenheimer are expected to face competition from eight other films for Best Picture. The contenders include American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and Past Lives. In the International Films category, Amerikatsi (Armenia), The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan), The Promised Land (Denmark), Fallen Leaves (Finland), The Taste of Things (France), and The Teachers' Lounge (Germany) are shortlisted. Unfortunately, India's 2018 is out of the race.

Key nominations to look out for in Music categories

During the announcement, we'll find which two of the three shortlisted Barbie songs—Dance the Night, I'm Just Ken, and What Was I Made For?—will be nominated for Best Original Song. Diane Warren is also looking at scoring her 15th nomination—and seventh in a row—for The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot. Further, the late Robbie Robertson might become the first composer in 47 years to receive a posthumous nomination for Best Original Score for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.