By Tanvi Gupta 11:29 am Jan 23, 202411:29 am

Hollywood actor David Gail's cause of death revealed

A cause of death has been disclosed for Hollywood actor David Gail, recognized for his work in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles. He passed away on January 16, aged 58. A representative for Gail's family revealed he died of "complications from sudden cardiac arrest." After being found unresponsive, efforts were made to administer CPR and defibrillation. Subsequently, he was placed on life support, before being pronounced dead some days later.

Gail's death attributed solely to 'heart failure': Family's statement

"The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure," explained the representative in a statement to People. In a separate statement, Gail's mother, Mary, expressed gratitude for the "support received during this tough time." Survived by his mother, sister Katie Colmenares, and son Guthier, Gail's last Instagram post was in March 2018, featuring a boy, presumably his son.

Earlier, Gail's sister broke the news of his unfortunate demise

Reports on the cause of Gail's death emerged hours after TMZ suggested a "possible overdose." The outlet claimed police were unclear about the "alleged substances it could've been from." Notably, the actor's sister was the first to share the sad news on Instagram, expressing: "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side." Alongside her message, she posted a throwback photo with her sibling.

Here's the full post by Colmenares

Gail's memorable roles and willingness to return

Throughout his career, Gail portrayed memorable characters such as Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) in Beverly Hills, 90210 during the early to mid-1990s, and Dean Collins in Savannah from 1996 to 1997. Gail once expressed his enthusiasm for reprising his most famous role during an appearance on Pete Ferriero's Beverly Hills, 90210 Show podcast, stating, "Anytime you want to do it again, I'm here."

His diverse acting credits in TV and films

Gail's notable appearances on TV included Doogie Howser, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, and Matlock, as per IMDb. A prominent figure in the 1990s, he achieved notable fame in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles (1997), portraying Dr. Joe Scanlon in 216 episodes during the 1999-2000 season. Beyond television success, Gail also acted in films such as Some Girl (1998), Bending All the Rules (2002), Perfect Opposites (2004), and The Belly of the Beast (2008).